Cricket legends Gower and Cowdrey visit Ashling CC

Cricketing legends David Gower and Chris Cowdrey were the honoured guests of Ashling Cricket Club on a beautiful afternoon in West Ashling.

They were there to celebrate the 80th birthday of personal friend Peter Snell in an event organised by Peter's wife Lucy.

The large audience were treated to entertaining and amusing anecdotes from past England tours, including Gower's fine for flying a Tiger Moth bi-plane over an Australian ground when he was supposed to be playing in the game.

Ashling took on Bosham in the subsequent game and emerged victorious, having scored 186-8 – with both Tim Gordon and Shaz Tauro – registering half centuries and then bowling Bosham out for 130, Charlie Colley taking 4-11.

It was said to be the greatest day in the 150-year history of the club, which will be long remembered by everyone who was there.