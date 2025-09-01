Cricket week success for Horley

Horley Cricket Club cricket week returned to the sporting calendar after a break of more than 30 years.

In the last week of August, Horley hosted four fantastic fixtures, against the Sussex Martlets, Brighton Brunswick, East Grinstead CC and Edenbridge Ladies. The week was full of runs, wickets and plenty of tea and cake – and Horley won all four matches.

The week got off to a smashing start with the women’s 1st XI beating Edenbridge by 113 runs in the quarter-final of the Surrey Slam T20 Shield. Stand-out performances came from Naomi Hamilton (43 runs and three wickets), Ella Gouldsborough (three wickets) and Georgina Mutton (25 runs).

On Tuesday the men’s section of the club welcomed East Grinstead on a lovely sunny day at Horley Row. Horley managed to clinch the game by three wickets. Aidan Spalding led the way with the ball, taking 4-19 as Grinstead were bowled out for 179 in 37.1 overs. Irfaan Baksh top-scored in Horley’s reply with 47 runs, as the hosts made 180-7 in 37.2 overs.

The Horley and Sussex Martlets players at Horley's cricket week

Brighton Brunswick were next on the fixture card. This game saw Horley win by four wickets with yet another good performance by Baksh, this time with the ball, as he took 4-42, helping Horley bowl the visitors out for 180 in 35.4 overs. Horley scored 184-6 from 33.3 overs, with Jon Barnett leading the way with 55 from 47 balls.

Thursday was a rain-effected game versus Sussex Martlets in which Horley came out victorious by four wickets. Martlets batted firsts and made 144-8 from 25 overs. The wickets were shared among the bowlers, with Spalding taking 3-31, but the batting was dominated again by Barnett, who hit seven fours and two sixes in an innings of 60 from 35 balls, helping Horley to 147-6 from 17.1 overs.

Sadly, Friday’s proposed matches – a Strollers v Outwood 40-over game and an intra-club T20 – both fell victim to the wet weather, but through the week a range of 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Sunday team players were all involved and it was a pleasure for Horley to host all the visiting teams.