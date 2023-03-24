Chichester has been named as the ‘Best Place to Live’ in the south east of England in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide – and sport surely plays it part in the city topping the chart.

The Sunday Times judges have praised Chichester for its mix of history and modern culture, its excellent schools, convenient transport connections, proximity to the South Downs National Park and shopping that meets most budgets.

Goodwood Racecourse, which attracts some of the world's top horses to its Qatar Festival and hosts top-class racing from spring to autumn each year | Picture: Getty

And as many people in the city and beyond will know, it is a mecca for sporting venues, clubs and opportunities. So we have picked out ten reasons why sport helps make Chichester such a superb location.

1 Goodwood Racecourse is regarded by many as the jewel in the Chichester area's sporting crown - staging top-class fixtures from spring to autumn each year, highlighted by Glorious week in the middle of summer.

2 The annual Goodwood Festival of Speed is another grand sporting occasion that draws tens of thousands of locals and visitors from farther afield reach summer - while the same venue's Revival meeting does the same in September.

Chichester Hockey Club ladies, who have recently won promotion

3 Chichester Harbour is a sailor's dream and clubs such as Itchenor SC, Chichester Yacht Club, Dell Quay Sailing Club and Bosham SC all offer wonderful opportunities to get out on the water.

4 Chichester Rugby Club - based at Oaklands Park - is a thriving organisation which has numerous men's, women's and junior teams and is one of the city's sporting and social hubs, with the still-relatively-new Oaklands Pavilion able to host a variety of events.

5 Chichester City FC, based at Oaklands Park, play in the Isthmian League and have certainly helped put the city on the sporting map in recent seasons - never more so than when they reached the second round of the FA Cup and played away to Football League side Tranmere - live on national TV.

6 Chichester Priory Park Cricket Club are another of the city's well-established and highly-regarded clubs - their top teams now play home matches at Goodwood, but others still play at Priory Park in the heart of the city. The club is another that caters for all ages and abilities.

7 Chichester Hockey Club are another thriving city sports club with a long history of sportmanship and success - their most recent headlines being created by their ladies' first XI, who have just won their league title. Men, women and kids all enjoy a busy diary of sport and social events at the club.

8 Chichester Golf Club in Hunston is a lovely spot for a round or two - its two main courses offer big challenges and stunning views in equal measures for golfers young and old and comes highly recommended to locals and those from farther afield.

9 Anyone for tennis? If so you're in luck in Chichester - for Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club, on the edge of Oaklands Park in the heart of the city, offers all that tennis and other racquet sport fans can wish for.