125 years of Arundel Castle cricket to be celebrated this summer

Created in 1895 by the 15th Duke of Norfolk, with the first game being played in 1897, the Arundel ground will play host to a multitude of fixtures, including the men’s and women’s one-day varsity matches between Oxford and Cambridge University, England Deaf, England Physical Disabilities, and the Cricketer Cup Final.

The ground will also welcome South Africa Women for a three-day game in June against England ‘A’.

Arundel Castle's cricket ground is one of the most picturesque in the country / Picture: Getty

The historic ground also sees the Duke of Norfolk’s XI, who continue to be a cornerstone of cricket at Arundel, play fixtures against the MCC and The Lord’s Taverners. In addition, a Duke of Norfolk’s Women’s XI will take on a FairBreak Global XI – an invitational side made up of players from all over the world whose mission is to progress gender equality.

“We are delighted to celebrate this milestone anniversary with such a varied fixture calendar in keeping with the ground’s traditions,” said James Rufey, Chief Operating Officer at Arundel Castle Cricket Club.

“Throughout the 125-year history, Arundel has proudly hosted cricket matches for players from all levels of the sport, from international touring teams and first-class fixtures, to charity and amateur games.”

Selected 2022 fixtures:

England Deaf v Cambridge University: Sunday 1 May

Oxford University v Cambridge University (Men’s Varsity, 50 Over Match): Sunday 15 May

Duke of Norfolk’s XU v UKAFCA (Combined Services): Sunday 22 May

ECB County 2nd XI T20 Finals Day: Thursday 9 June

South Africa Women v England ‘A’ (3 day): Tuesday 21 – Thursday 23 June

Oxford University v Cambridge University (Women’s Varsity, 50 Over Match): Tuesday 28 June

Inter-Services Women’s T20 Finals Day: Wednesday 29 June

National Schools T20 Finals Day: 3 July

Duke of Norfolk’s XI v MCC: Sunday 10 July

Duke of Norfolk’s XI v England Physical Disabilities: Sunday 24 July

Duke of Norfolk’s XI v The Lord’s Taverners: Friday 29 July

Cricketer Cup Final: Sunday 7 August

Duke of Norfolk’s Women’s XI v FairBreak Global XI: Thursday 18 August

ESCA Under 15 T20 National Finals Day: Sunday 4 September

ECB 50+ County Championship Final: Sunday 11 September