125 years of Arundel Castle cricket to be celebrated this summer

Created in 1895 by the 15th Duke of Norfolk, with the first game being played in 1897, the Arundel ground will play host to a multitude of fixtures, including the men’s and women’s one-day varsity matches between Oxford and Cambridge University, England Deaf, England Physical Disabilities, and the Cricketer Cup Final.
The ground will also welcome South Africa Women for a three-day game in June against England ‘A’.
The historic ground also sees the Duke of Norfolk’s XI, who continue to be a cornerstone of cricket at Arundel, play fixtures against the MCC and The Lord’s Taverners. In addition, a Duke of Norfolk’s Women’s XI will take on a FairBreak Global XI – an invitational side made up of players from all over the world whose mission is to progress gender equality.
“We are delighted to celebrate this milestone anniversary with such a varied fixture calendar in keeping with the ground’s traditions,” said James Rufey, Chief Operating Officer at Arundel Castle Cricket Club.
“Throughout the 125-year history, Arundel has proudly hosted cricket matches for players from all levels of the sport, from international touring teams and first-class fixtures, to charity and amateur games.”
Selected 2022 fixtures:
England Deaf v Cambridge University: Sunday 1 May
Oxford University v Cambridge University (Men’s Varsity, 50 Over Match): Sunday 15 May
Duke of Norfolk’s XU v UKAFCA (Combined Services): Sunday 22 May
ECB County 2nd XI T20 Finals Day: Thursday 9 June
South Africa Women v England ‘A’ (3 day): Tuesday 21 – Thursday 23 June
Oxford University v Cambridge University (Women’s Varsity, 50 Over Match): Tuesday 28 June
Inter-Services Women’s T20 Finals Day: Wednesday 29 June
National Schools T20 Finals Day: 3 July
Duke of Norfolk’s XI v MCC: Sunday 10 July
Duke of Norfolk’s XI v England Physical Disabilities: Sunday 24 July
Duke of Norfolk’s XI v The Lord’s Taverners: Friday 29 July
Cricketer Cup Final: Sunday 7 August
Duke of Norfolk’s Women’s XI v FairBreak Global XI: Thursday 18 August
ESCA Under 15 T20 National Finals Day: Sunday 4 September
ECB 50+ County Championship Final: Sunday 11 September
Duke of Norfolk’s XI v CTC de Flamingos (Netherlands): Saturday 17 September.