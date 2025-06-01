19 photos as Hastings Priory CC beat Mayfield CC

Harry Scowen’s team scored 245-5 after being put in at Horntye – Ryan Hoadley scoring 91 and Shawn Johnson 50.
Mayfield were bowled out for 190 in reply (J O’Brien 4-37) and the win moved Priory up to second in the table behind leaders Eastbourne.
See pictures from the Hastings Priory innings – plus their team picture – on this page and those linked and get the local cricket latest in the Hastings Observer, out on Friday,
