19 photos as Hastings Priory CC beat Mayfield CC

By Steve Bone
Published 1st Jun 2025, 14:08 BST
Hastings Priory’s decent start to the Sussex Cricket League Division 2 season continued with a 55-run win at home to Mayfield.

Harry Scowen’s team scored 245-5 after being put in at Horntye – Ryan Hoadley scoring 91 and Shawn Johnson 50.

Mayfield were bowled out for 190 in reply (J O’Brien 4-37) and the win moved Priory up to second in the table behind leaders Eastbourne.

See pictures from the Hastings Priory innings – plus their team picture – on this page and those linked and get the local cricket latest in the Hastings Observer, out on Friday,

