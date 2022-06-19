19 pictures from Broadwater CC v Littlehampton CC

Broadwater batted first and totalled 200-9, led by 49 from Ben Challen and 36 by Akhona Mbanga, Zack Sanderson taking 3-37 for Littlehampton. When the visitors replied, they got home by seven wickets – with Thomas Lee’s 78 backed up by an unbeaten 39 from Shikha Mehta. Challen and Graham Merritt-Blann took a wicket apiece and the result leaves Littlehampton ninth and Broadwater bottom. Get the local cricket reports and pictures in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette – out on Thursday.