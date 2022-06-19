Action between Broadwater CC and Littlehampton CC in division three west of the Sussex League

19 pictures from Broadwater CC v Littlehampton CC

Broadwater hosted Littleampton in the latest derby in division three west of the Sussex Cricket League - and it was Littlehampton who came out on top.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 6:16 pm

Broadwater batted first and totalled 200-9, led by 49 from Ben Challen and 36 by Akhona Mbanga, Zack Sanderson taking 3-37 for Littlehampton. When the visitors replied, they got home by seven wickets – with Thomas Lee’s 78 backed up by an unbeaten 39 from Shikha Mehta. Challen and Graham Merritt-Blann took a wicket apiece and the result leaves Littlehampton ninth and Broadwater bottom. Get the local cricket reports and pictures in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette – out on Thursday.

1. Broadwater CC v Littlehampton CC

Action between Broadwater CC and Littlehampton CC in division three west of the Sussex League

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

2. Broadwater CC v Littlehampton CC

Action between Broadwater CC and Littlehampton CC in division three west of the Sussex League

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

3. Broadwater CC v Littlehampton CC

Action between Broadwater CC and Littlehampton CC in division three west of the Sussex League

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

4. Broadwater CC v Littlehampton CC

Action between Broadwater CC and Littlehampton CC in division three west of the Sussex League

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales
Sussex Cricket LeagueBroadwater
Next Page
Page 1 of 5