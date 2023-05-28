Edit Account-Sign Out
22 pictures of Southwick Cricket Club's win over Three Bridges 3rd XI

Southwick enjoyed an 89-run win over Three Bridges III in the Sussex Cricket League Division 8 Central.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 28th May 2023, 12:13 BST

Harry Sutton hit 74 not out, Adam Walker 38 not out and Matthew Vokes 35 as Southwick posted 208/6 from their 40 overs.

Mark Broxup then took 5-35 as Southwick bowled Bridges out for just 119 with Sam Taylor top-scoring with 28 for the visitors.

Stephen Goodger was at the game and caught the action.

Action from Southwick v Three Bridges III in Sussex Cricket League Division 8 Central. Picture by Stephen Goodger

1. Southwick v Three Bridges III

Action from Southwick v Three Bridges III in Sussex Cricket League Division 8 Central. Picture by Stephen Goodger Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Southwick v Three Bridges III in Sussex Cricket League Division 8 Central. Picture by Stephen Goodger

2. Southwick v Three Bridges III

Action from Southwick v Three Bridges III in Sussex Cricket League Division 8 Central. Picture by Stephen Goodger Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Southwick v Three Bridges III in Sussex Cricket League Division 8 Central. Picture by Stephen Goodger

3. Southwick v Three Bridges III

Action from Southwick v Three Bridges III in Sussex Cricket League Division 8 Central. Picture by Stephen Goodger Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Southwick v Three Bridges III in Sussex Cricket League Division 8 Central. Picture by Stephen Goodger

4. Southwick v Three Bridges III

Action from Southwick v Three Bridges III in Sussex Cricket League Division 8 Central. Picture by Stephen Goodger Photo: Stephen Goodger

