25 photos as Findon CC boost promotion hopes with win over Roffey seconds

Findon remain two points clear at the top of Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League after a tight win at home to Roffey’s second XI.

Steyning are hot on their heels two points behind and with Ifield only another three points behind them in third, Findon still have work to do to win the title, or clinch promotion by finishing in either of the top two spots.

In Saturday our photographer Stephen Goodger was there to see them take on Roffey and you can see his pictures on this page and those linked.

Findon put Roffey in and bowled them out for 146, with Akarshan Arora taking 3-22 and four other bowlers taking wickets.

In the reply, Alex Stephens and Johann De Jager each struck 25, Matthew Glover 23 not out and Drew Hammersley 22 not out as Findon squeezed home by one wicket.

Steyning kept up the title pressure with an eight-wicket win at Billingshurst.

1 . Findon v Roffey 2nd XI pictures by Stephen Goodger (33).jpeg Action from Findon's win over Roffey twos in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . Findon v Roffey 2nd XI pictures by Stephen Goodger (32).jpeg Action from Findon's win over Roffey twos in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

3 . Findon v Roffey 2nd XI pictures by Stephen Goodger (31).jpeg Action from Findon's win over Roffey twos in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

4 . Findon v Roffey 2nd XI pictures by Stephen Goodger (30).jpeg Action from Findon's win over Roffey twos in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger