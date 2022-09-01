25 pictures from Findon's Susses Cricket League win over Burgess Hill

Alasdair Wilson scored 37 and Felix Jordan 30 as Findon totalled 227-9. When Hill replied there were three wickets apiece for Drew Hammersley and Johann de Jager as they were bowled out for 141. But Findon will be one of three sides relegated back to the third tier after this weekend’s final games – and Worthing are favourites to be one of the teams to replace them. Get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald – out today. And check out Stephen Goodger’s pictures from Findon’s win on this page and the ones linked.