Hastings Priory won at Worthing to set up the most tense final day imaginable in Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League.

Tom Gillespie’s team won by seven wickets to go level on points with long-time leaders Worthing at the top.

And with West Chiltington & Thakeham only nine points behind, any one of the three could still win the title – and any two of the three could be promoted.

Worthing were put into bat and struggled throughout their innings on a rain-affected afternoon.

Adam Barton, Seaver Cowley and Adam Page each took two wickets while Harry Merritt-Blann (22) was the only batsman to pass 20.

Worthing ended on a 37-over total of 132-9.

Hastings always looked in control in their reply and 44 not out from Dylan Woolley, 32 not out from Greg Devlin and 31 by Cowley got them home with five overs to spare. Finley Wood, Merritt-Blann and Josh Hyde took a wicket apiece.

With West Chilts winning by 32 runs at home to Crowhurst Park, it sets up a nailbiting final day when Worthing go to Crowhurst Park, Hastings host Brighton & Hove and West Chilts go to Buxted Park.

It’s as much of a thriller to come on Saturday in Division 3 West, where Findon and Steyning are battling with Ifield for the title and the promotion play-off spot. Findon lead the table on 414 points, Ifield have 409 and Steyning lurk in third on 396 – and the final round of games involves Findon v Ifield.

Findon recorded a vital 21-run win at Steyning last weekend – on a day when Ifield also won – to set up the last-day decider at their place.

Steyning asked Findon to bat and Matt Glover’s 26 plus 25 from skipper Glen Bridson were the highlights of their total of 157. In the Steyning reply, Chris Barnett scored 50 but could not find the support he needed and they were all out for 136.

Curtis Howell was Findon’s top bowler, taking 3-20, while Jabe Rogers claimed 2-18.

In Division 4 West, Goring remain in the frame for promotion. They’re second and can still overhaul Middleton twos to claim the title, but equally can still be caught by third-placed Chippingdale.

Goring host Crawley on Saturday while the sides above and beneath them play each other.

Southwick v East Grinstead 3rds

Division 8 Central

A Wickers side severely depleted by injury and unavailability were put into bat and were on the back foot throughout their innings.

They found runs hard to come by through some excellent bowling and a difficult pitch. Dean Ghasemi top scored with 17, Fin Walter hit 14 and acting skipper Paul Grennan played another of his anchorman innings scoring 10 from 50 balls.

Max Aubrey took five wickets as Southwick were bowled out for 81.

Fine bowling from Grennan accounted for three wickets, a superb diving catch by keeper Paul Westgate and another brilliant run out by Harry Cracknell kept the home club in the tie

But 20 from Alex Owen and 25 from Nik Potter steadied East Grinstead wobbles and took them to victory for the loss of six wickets.

Grennan’s successful season sees him as the second top bowler in the entire league with a game to play, despite missing six matches!

Grennan said: “Just like last week we lost a good toss and didn’t bat as well as we could have done.

"Wickets were given away and at drinks we were 50-7.

"We were probably 25-30 short of par. Dean and Fin batted well but gave their wickets away.

"With the ball we didn’t get the start we normally do and they made 28 before we took a wicket, which left us too much to do.

"The boys did a good job in the field and battled until the end.”

