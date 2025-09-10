Chichester Priory Park CC v Steyning CC at Goodwoodplaceholder image
Chichester Priory Park CC v Steyning CC at Goodwood

31 photos as Chichester Priory Park CC beat Steyning to clinch promotion play-off

By Steve Bone
Published 10th Sep 2025, 18:17 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 19:58 BST
The Sussex League cricket season is over for most – but not for all. And Chichester Priory Park CC are among sides with a big prize to play for after beating Steyning to clinch second place in Division 3 West.

Priory Park scored 223-3 after Steyning had totalled 219-7 in the last regular league game of the season at Goodwood last Saturday.

That confirmed second spot – and a play-off place. So this Saturday, the Division 3W runners-up will play Division 3E runners-up Little Common Ramblers at Glynde & Beddingham CC (12noon start, 45 overs per side) in an eliminator.

The winner will progress to a play-off final against Buxted Park, who having finished third from bottom in Division 2 have to fight to keep their place in the second tier.

The winner of that final will be in Division 2 next season. The losers of this weekend’s game and next weekend’s will both be in Division 3 for 2026.

Photographer Malcolm Lamb was at Goodwood on Saturday to capture the action and the Chi celebrations at the end – you can see his pictures on this page and those linked. Or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page.

Chichester Priory Park CC v Steyning CC at Goodwood Photo: Malcolm Lamb

Chichester Priory Park CC v Steyning CC at Goodwood Photo: Malcolm Lamb

Chichester Priory Park CC v Steyning CC at Goodwood Photo: Malcolm Lamb

Chichester Priory Park CC v Steyning CC at Goodwood Photo: Malcolm Lamb

