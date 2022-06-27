31 pictures as Worthing CC win at Chippingdale CC

Darryl Rebbetts' 100 not out, backed by 45 by Josh Kirk and 39 from Rohan Ryan, helped the away team to a total of 248-6. For Chipps, Josh Bourne took 2-52. The hosts' reply fell just short, their total of 225 all out built around Bourne's 114, with Giorgio Rigali and Harry Dunn each taking three wickets. Worthing have now won seven of their eight games, while Chipps are in sixth position. See pictures from the match taken by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked.