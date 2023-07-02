32 pictures as Littlehampton face Slinfold in the Sussex Cricket League

Slinfold edged home by three wickets as Littlehampton were beaten at The Sportsfield in division three west of the Sussex Cricket League.

The hosts were put in and were grateful to opener Bradley James for a knock of 71 that helped them to 222 all out. Sam Holding with 35 and Chris Heberlein (33) provided the main support as Dilshan De Silva took 4-41 for Slinfold.

The visitors got home with seven wickets down, thanks to 59 from Tom Endacott, 43 by Adam Goacher and 40 from De Silva. Nathan Perry (4-33) was Littlehampton’s best bowler.

The result leaves Littlehampton sixth in the league table, Slinfold eighth. Findon lead the way, ahead of Steyning and Ifield.

Check out Stephen Goodger’s images from The Sportsfield on this page and those linked and get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald, Littlehampton Gazette and West Sussex County Times every Thursday.

1 . Littlehampton CC v Slinfold CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (26).jpeg Action between Littlehampton CC and Slinfold CC in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . Littlehampton CC v Slinfold CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (24).jpeg Action between Littlehampton CC and Slinfold CC in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

3 . Littlehampton CC v Slinfold CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (25).jpeg Action between Littlehampton CC and Slinfold CC in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

4 . Littlehampton CC v Slinfold CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (19).jpeg Action between Littlehampton CC and Slinfold CC in Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger