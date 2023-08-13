33 photos from Broadwater v Goring in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League

Goring CC kept up their bid for promotion back to Division 3 West of the Sussex League with a 15-run win in a low-scoring match at Broadwater.

Goring were put into bat by Broadwater and did not find it easy, Arosh Fernandopulle (31) and Stuart Carter (25) their top scorers in a total of 147 all out.

James Horn (5-32) did much of the damage for the home team.

Broadwater struggled in reply and with skipper Benn Challen top-scoring with 32 they were bowled out for 132, 15 short. Ross Baumann took 5-10 in eight devastating overs.

The win leaves Goring still in the second promotion spot, 42 points ahead of Chippingale with three to play. Broadwater are fifth.

See pictures from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked. Get the local cricket latest in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

1 . Broadwater CC v Goring CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (22).jpeg Action between Broadwater CC and Goring CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . Broadwater CC v Goring CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg Action between Broadwater CC and Goring CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

3 . Broadwater CC v Goring CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (33).jpeg Action between Broadwater CC and Goring CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

4 . Broadwater CC v Goring CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (32).jpeg Action between Broadwater CC and Goring CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger