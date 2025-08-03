36 photos as Worthing CC host Eastbourne CC in the Sussex Cricket League

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Worthing struggled and were indebted to Nathan Schoultz’s 77 for getting them to a total of 178 all out.

Jared Humphreys took 5-31 for Eastbourne and there were two wickets apiece for Jacob Smith and Jack Trubshaw.

Eastbourne reached the target with six wickets down. Mark Tomsett struck 57 and skipper Scott Lenham 39. For Worthing, Darryl Rebbetts took 2-41.

The result leaves Worthing sixth – 28 points behind Eastbourne in fifth. The pair are 70 and 42 points off second place respectively.

