38 photos as Broadwater CC beat Chichester Priory Park seconds

Broadwater scored 244-8 after deciding to bat first – Les Ward with 70, skipper Benn Challen with 48 and Paul O'Sullivan (45) led the way as Ollie Greenlees took 5-32 for Chi.

Priory Park were bowled out for 219 in reply, with Matthew Sharpe’s 37 their top score as four Broadwater bowlers took two wickets each.

The win leaves Broadwater just eight points off the second promotion spot with four games to go – all to play for.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the victory on this page and the ones linked and get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald and Chichester Observer, out on Thursday.

