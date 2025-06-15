All the bowlers suffered as the visitors made hay, with Bunty Suthar scoring 129, Hersh Tank 133 and Naresh Negi 76. Chris Geere (2-62) had the best Goring figures.

Chasing that many was always going to be near-impossible but Ben Cartwright’s 111 not out made sure they made it respectable. Skipper Rob Haggart (46) and Iain Haggart (43) took them to 270-4 – which on many other days would have been a winning score.