Goring CC v Ram CC, Sussex League Division 4 West

By Steve Bone
Published 15th Jun 2025, 16:42 BST
Goring were on the end of one of the more remarkable innings seen in the Sussex Cricket League so far this season – as Ram piled up 484 for 7 in their 45 overs.

All the bowlers suffered as the visitors made hay, with Bunty Suthar scoring 129, Hersh Tank 133 and Naresh Negi 76. Chris Geere (2-62) had the best Goring figures.

Chasing that many was always going to be near-impossible but Ben Cartwright’s 111 not out made sure they made it respectable. Skipper Rob Haggart (46) and Iain Haggart (43) took them to 270-4 – which on many other days would have been a winning score.

The result leaves Ram fifth in the table, Goring ninth.

