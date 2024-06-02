39 pictures as Broadwater CC beat Burgess Hill twos

Paul O'Sullivan scored 51 and Akhona Mbanga 49 as the home team scored 201-7, with Jack Macdonald taking 3-27 for Hill.

The visitors – for whom Ben Saunders top scored with 40 – were all out for 138 in reply, with two wickets apiece for Mbanga, skipper Benn Challen and Freddie Tomlinson.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the match on this page and the ones linked – and read here what happened in the top divisions of the Sussex Cricket League this weekend.

