39 pictures as Broadwater CC beat Burgess Hill twos

Paul O'Sullivan scored 51 and Akhona Mbanga 49 as the home team scored 201-7, with Jack Macdonald taking 3-27 for Hill.
The visitors – for whom Ben Saunders top scored with 40 – were all out for 138 in reply, with two wickets apiece for Mbanga, skipper Benn Challen and Freddie Tomlinson.
1. Broadwater CC v Burgess Hill 2nds pictures by Stephen Goodger (35).JPG
Broadwater CC host Burgess Hill CC 2nds in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger
2. Broadwater CC v Burgess Hill 2nds pictures by Stephen Goodger (36).JPG
Broadwater CC host Burgess Hill CC 2nds in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger
3. Broadwater CC v Burgess Hill 2nds pictures by Stephen Goodger (40).JPG
Broadwater CC host Burgess Hill CC 2nds in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger
4. Broadwater CC v Burgess Hill 2nds pictures by Stephen Goodger (37).JPG
Broadwater CC host Burgess Hill CC 2nds in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger