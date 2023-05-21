39 pictures as Broadwater CC beat Crawley CC in the Sussex Cricket League

Broadwater CC are top of Division 4 West of the Sussex League after a 90-run win at home to Crawley CC.

The home team’s innings of 267-9 was based on a great opening partnership beteen Chris Green (62) and Andy Reid (42). Skipper Benn Challen struck 35 as Shahbaz Haroon took 3-38 for Crawley.

The Crawley reply was never quite up with the rate and despite 40 from Haroon and 71 from Razwan Hussain, they slipped to 177 all out. Broadwater’s top bowler was Freddie Tomlinson with 4-23.

Broadwater are top, Crawlley bottom – but there’s a lot of cricket to be played yet. See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the match on this page and the ones linked, and get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald and Crawley Observer during the week.

