Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
Met Office warns of high UV levels as UK temperatures reach 21C
Distinguished novelist Martin Amis has died aged 73
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Action from Broadwater CC v Crawley CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket LeagueAction from Broadwater CC v Crawley CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League
Action from Broadwater CC v Crawley CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League

39 pictures as Broadwater CC beat Crawley CC in the Sussex Cricket League

Broadwater CC are top of Division 4 West of the Sussex League after a 90-run win at home to Crawley CC.

By Steve Bone
Published 21st May 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 15:33 BST

The home team’s innings of 267-9 was based on a great opening partnership beteen Chris Green (62) and Andy Reid (42). Skipper Benn Challen struck 35 as Shahbaz Haroon took 3-38 for Crawley.

The Crawley reply was never quite up with the rate and despite 40 from Haroon and 71 from Razwan Hussain, they slipped to 177 all out. Broadwater’s top bowler was Freddie Tomlinson with 4-23.

Broadwater are top, Crawlley bottom – but there’s a lot of cricket to be played yet. See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the match on this page and the ones linked, and get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald and Crawley Observer during the week.

Action from Broadwater CC v Crawley CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League

1. Broadwater CC v Crawley CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (31).jpeg

Action from Broadwater CC v Crawley CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Broadwater CC v Crawley CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League

2. Broadwater CC v Crawley CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (35).jpeg

Action from Broadwater CC v Crawley CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Broadwater CC v Crawley CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League

3. Broadwater CC v Crawley CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg

Action from Broadwater CC v Crawley CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Broadwater CC v Crawley CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League

4. Broadwater CC v Crawley CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (26).jpeg

Action from Broadwater CC v Crawley CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

Next Page
Page 1 of 10
Related topics:Sussex Cricket LeagueSussex LeagueCrawleyChris Green