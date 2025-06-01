41 photos as Broadwater CC beat Burgess Hill CC seconds

Benn Challen’s 51 and 47 from Sadrian Ward were the top scores in the home side’s total of 290-7 after Challen won the toss and elected to bat. Leonard Burgess took 4-48 for the Hill twos.

Despite 80 from James Chadburn in the reply, Hill could only manage 181-9 – with James Horn, Toby Horn and Arshad Mahmood taking two wickets apiece.

That leaves Broadwater third in the table four games into the season, but Hill are bottom.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked – and get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald and Mid Sussex Times, both out on Thursday.

