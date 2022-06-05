41 pictures from Worthing CC's win over Pagham CC

Action from Worthing CC's 31-run win over Pagham CC in division three west of the Sussex Cricket League / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Worthing are seven points clear at the top of division three west of the Sussex League after winning a low-scoring game at home to Pagham.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 1:30 pm

Rohan Ryan's 36 and 19 from Gavin Miles were the best knocks Worthing could manage in totalling 143-9 as Pagham's Justin Scott took 4-34. But it was enough as Pagham were 112 all out in reply, with only Ryan Barratt (29) passing 20. Harry Dunn took four wickets, Darryl Rebbetts three in the victory. See Stephen Goodger's pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked. Get a local cricket round-up including this match and others in the Worthing Herald and Bognor Observer, out Thursday.

