41 pictures from Worthing CC's win over Pagham CC

Rohan Ryan's 36 and 19 from Gavin Miles were the best knocks Worthing could manage in totalling 143-9 as Pagham's Justin Scott took 4-34. But it was enough as Pagham were 112 all out in reply, with only Ryan Barratt (29) passing 20. Harry Dunn took four wickets, Darryl Rebbetts three in the victory. See Stephen Goodger's pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked. Get a local cricket round-up including this match and others in the Worthing Herald and Bognor Observer, out Thursday.