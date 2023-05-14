42 pictures as England spinner Mason Crane helps Worthing CC beat Chichester Priory Park CC

England spinner Mason Crane helped Worthing win their first game since their return to Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League – but his contribution came with the bat as well as the ball.

Crane, who is from Worthing, scored 40 not out in a vital partnership with Darryl Rebbetts (70 not out) as Worthing totalled 204-3 in their 45 overs.

Chichester Priory Park were bowled out for 122 in return with Crane and Rebbetts among four bowlers to take two wickets apiece.

It leaves Worthing third in the early Division 2 table behind Brighton and Crowhurst Park.

