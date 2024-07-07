43 photos as Chippingdale CC beat West Wittering in the Sussex Cricket League

The hosts put Wittering into bat and bowled them out for 135 – J Dows taking 4-23 and the fielders effecting three run-outs.

Josh Bourne led the run chase with 52 as Chippingdale got home by five wickets. They’re 28 points clear of second-placed Broadwater , while West Wittering are bottom.

