43 photos as Chippingdale CC beat West Wittering in the Sussex Cricket League

By Steve Bone
Published 7th Jul 2024, 14:13 BST
Chippingdale’s charge towards the Sussex Cricket League Division 4 West title continued with a win at home to West Wittering.

The hosts put Wittering into bat and bowled them out for 135 – J Dows taking 4-23 and the fielders effecting three run-outs.

Josh Bourne led the run chase with 52 as Chippingdale got home by five wickets. They’re 28 points clear of second-placed Broadwater, while West Wittering are bottom.

See pictures from Chippingdale's win over West Wittering on this page and the ones linked – or if you're on the Chichester observer app, just scroll down the page.

