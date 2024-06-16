44 pictures from a close Findon-Steyning clash in the Sussex Cricket League

Steyning batted first and it was not easy as they totted up 171-9. Gregory Iago top-scored with 24 as Akarshan Arora took 3-32 and Fin Roberts 3-30.

Findon went close in reply but were all out for 164, seven runs short. Roberts also starred with the bat, scoring 60, but Hywel Jones’ 3-19 was pivotal in securing Steyning’s win.

The result left Steyning second and Findon fifth.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked and get local cricket news in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

