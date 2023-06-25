45 photos as Chippngdale bowl out Broadwater and beat them in Division 4 of the Sussex Cricket League
Chippingale CC are third in Division 4 West of the Sussex League after a comfortable victory over neighbours Broadwater.
By Steve Bone
Published 25th Jun 2023, 16:53 BST
Broadwater were blown away for 61, with Akhona Mbanga (12) the only batsman to make double figures. Josh Bourne took 4-14 and Oliver Avinou 3-15 in a superb Chipps bowling and fielding display.
Chippingdale reached their victory target without too much trouble – Thomas Good scoring 29 not out as Chipps got home in less than 13 overs with only two wickets down.
Broadwater are sixth after the defeat.
See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the match on this page and the ones linked.
