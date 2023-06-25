NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Action from Chippingdale v Broadwater CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket LeagueAction from Chippingdale v Broadwater CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League
Action from Chippingdale v Broadwater CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League

45 photos as Chippngdale bowl out Broadwater and beat them in Division 4 of the Sussex Cricket League

Chippingale CC are third in Division 4 West of the Sussex League after a comfortable victory over neighbours Broadwater.
By Steve Bone
Published 25th Jun 2023, 16:53 BST

Broadwater were blown away for 61, with Akhona Mbanga (12) the only batsman to make double figures. Josh Bourne took 4-14 and Oliver Avinou 3-15 in a superb Chipps bowling and fielding display.

Chippingdale reached their victory target without too much trouble – Thomas Good scoring 29 not out as Chipps got home in less than 13 overs with only two wickets down.

Broadwater are sixth after the defeat.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the match on this page and the ones linked. Get the local cricket action in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.

Action from Chippingdale v Broadwater CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League

1. Chippingdale v Broadwater CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg

Action from Chippingdale v Broadwater CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Chippingdale v Broadwater CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League

2. Chippingdale v Broadwater CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (45).jpeg

Action from Chippingdale v Broadwater CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Chippingdale v Broadwater CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League

3. Chippingdale v Broadwater CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (44).jpeg

Action from Chippingdale v Broadwater CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Chippingdale v Broadwater CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League

4. Chippingdale v Broadwater CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (42).jpeg

Action from Chippingdale v Broadwater CC in Division 4 West of the Sussex Cricket League Photo: Stephen Goodger

Next Page
Page 1 of 12
Related topics:BroadwaterSussex Cricket LeagueSussex League