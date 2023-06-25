45 photos as Chippngdale bowl out Broadwater and beat them in Division 4 of the Sussex Cricket League

Chippingale CC are third in Division 4 West of the Sussex League after a comfortable victory over neighbours Broadwater.

Broadwater were blown away for 61, with Akhona Mbanga (12) the only batsman to make double figures. Josh Bourne took 4-14 and Oliver Avinou 3-15 in a superb Chipps bowling and fielding display.

Chippingdale reached their victory target without too much trouble – Thomas Good scoring 29 not out as Chipps got home in less than 13 overs with only two wickets down.

Broadwater are sixth after the defeat.

