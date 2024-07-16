A busy week for Cuckfield CC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cuckfield 1st XI v Bognor Regis 1st XI; Cuckfield 2nd XI v Lindfield 1st XI; Cuckfield 3rd XI v Portslade 2nd XI

Cuckfield 1st XI Vs Bognor Regis 1st XI

Cuckfield arrived at Bognor hoping to return to winning ways after a frustrating draw vs Preston Nomads last week.

Marshall won the toss electing to bat first and Cuckfield made a good start on a slow wicket. Unfortunately Marshall fell to a ball keeping low with Nolan following soon after leaving the game in the balance with Cuckfield 46-2 after 10 overs.

However Graham then combined with the inevitable H.Rogers to guide cuckfield towards a big score. Both eased past 50 as Cuckfield looked to set a platform for a big finish. Even when Graham fell for 54, Cambridge (38) and Turner (22) alongside Rogers attacked the Bognor bowling repeatedly sending balls into the surrounding houses.

H. Rogers eased his way to his 3rd hundred in 5 games as he eventually fell for 128 an outstanding innings on a tricky pitch. Cuckfield declared on 274 with the bowlers itching to have a bowl.

Cuckfield received the perfect start with Candfield (2-26) removing first Maskell and then Harris both for 0. They continued to bowl excellently with Marshall (2-46) and Goss (2-36) getting in on the act as Cuckfield ran through the Bognor top order leaving them 25-5 in the 15th over.

Bognor then knowing a chance for a win was fading proceeded to shut up shop for the next 40 overs. Cuckfield tried everything and kept chipping away with wickets first with Goss and then Turner (1-1) using all his skill to deceive the batter with both flight and spin to leave Bognor 7 down.

However this was where the joy ended for Cuckfield as rain fell flattening out the pitch and close to 20 overs passed with little happening. Cuckfield eventually had to settle for the draw after dominating the game with Bognor ending on 146-8 in 55 overs.

A frustrating day but a performance the team could be proud of as they look to continue fighting to win the league.

Cuckfield 2nd XI Vs Lindfield 1st XI

Cuckfield’s skipper George Galbraith-Gibbons won the toss on an overcast day at Cuckfield and elected to bat first.

Cuckfield openers Greg Wisdom and Richard Amer were both dismissed early, bowled by Tommy Nunn (3/56) and Scott Pedley (1/42) respectively. George Galbraith-Gibbons (34) and Ben Willsdon (46) rebuilt the batting innings nicely, with Willsdon striking at a run a ball.

Lindfield’s Imesh Udayanga (2/18) bowled a very tight spell of off spin, dismissing George Galbraith-Gibbons and Chris Mole in the middle overs. Cuckfield’s number 6 and 7, Josh Downey (46) and Oli Willsdon (43), put together an important partnership of 93 at a time where the batting side were struggling.

This partnership was broken when Oli Willsdon chopped on to the bowling of Nunn, shortly followed by Downey, bowled Nunn again looking to push on. Theo Barker (26*) came out swinging and provided some very useful runs at the tail which helped Cuckfield to a total of 226 off their 45 overs.

Unfortunately that was all the cricket that would be played for the day as after a completely dry first innings, the ‘heavens opened’ at the tea break and continued for the next couple of hours which was enough to call off the game.

Two free-flowing innings from the Willsdon brothers, Oli being only 15 years old and making his debut, and some able support from Downey and Galbraith-Gibbons meant Cuckfield posted a good score and would’ve made for an interesting second half.

A much more positive performance from Cuckfield this week who will look to build on this away at Crowhurst Park next week.

Cuckfield 3rd XI Vs Portslade 2nd XI

Cuckfield 3rds hosted Portslade 2nds, looking to regain momentum after a couple of losses in a row.Upon losing the toss and being asked to bat, openers Dave Downey and Max Webb got the Cuckfield innings off to a steady start, picking off the loose balls to the boundary and rotating the strike nicely (in and around no less than 26 wides), to take the home side to 86 without loss at the drinks break.

The pair brought up the 100 opening stand soon after drinks, before Webb holed out to deep mid- wicket off a massive leading edge for a solid 36 and the score on 108.

Rob Willsdon joined skipper Downey and these two put on a further 22, before the latter departed for a well-made 56 - mis-timing a pull shot off a slower ball to backward square leg.

Ellis Buckeridge and Willsdon took the score onto 157 with some lovely boundaries, including 2 big maximums from Willsdon, before not quite making it three - being caught at cow corner for a typically aggressive 24.

Buckeridge snicked off behind soon after for 13, followed by Iain Pringle - trapped LBW for 9 - with the score 171 for 5.

Sam Hardwicke - making a long awaited and very welcome return after a year out due to injury - fought off the rust well, with a battling unbeaten 20. This took the innings to 200 at the end of Cuckfield's allotted 40 overs, thanks to support from Matt Wynn (7), Adam Bennett (1) and Dan Armitage (1 not out).Opening bowler Sam Gander was the pick of the Portslade attack, taking 2 for 41 off his 8 overs.

Sadly, during the final over of the first innings, the dark clouds rolled in and brought over an hour of steady rain, which led to the game being abandoned and both teams taking 10 points each.

With most other games also being abandoned in Division 7 central, Cuckfield 3rds remain in 5th place and just 40 points off a promotion spot, with their next game away to 6th placed Poynings.