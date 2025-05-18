Aldwick 1s & 2s win, 3rds share nearly 600 runs

By James Smith
Contributor
Published 18th May 2025, 17:29 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 09:12 BST
Aldwick 1st travelled to Barns Green, after 10 overs, thanks to Tim Robinson 64 & Luke Barkes 43, they were 112 -0. Peter Cotterill 43 & Brennan Matla 43*, helped take the score to 249. Jay Dumbrill 4-34.

Despite 57 from Matthew Hoyte, Green were all out for 201. Nikki Tabberer 4-20.

Aldwick 2nds entertained Petworth Park and scored 258, Ed White 135*, Ian Horner 45*

Park were out for 101. Ollie Smith 9-4, Ian Horner 3-41.

Aldwick 3rds conceded 327 against Eastergate,E Geraets 134.. Jaydon Wellstead 3-52. .

Aldwick replied with 262, Dan Austin scoring his maiden century and he shared a partnership of 156 with Jaydon Wellstead 72, his maiden fifty.

