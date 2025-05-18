Aldwick 1s & 2s win, 3rds share nearly 600 runs
Aldwick 1st travelled to Barns Green, after 10 overs, thanks to Tim Robinson 64 & Luke Barkes 43, they were 112 -0. Peter Cotterill 43 & Brennan Matla 43*, helped take the score to 249. Jay Dumbrill 4-34.
Despite 57 from Matthew Hoyte, Green were all out for 201. Nikki Tabberer 4-20.
Aldwick 2nds entertained Petworth Park and scored 258, Ed White 135*, Ian Horner 45*
Park were out for 101. Ollie Smith 9-4, Ian Horner 3-41.
Aldwick 3rds conceded 327 against Eastergate,E Geraets 134.. Jaydon Wellstead 3-52. .
Aldwick replied with 262, Dan Austin scoring his maiden century and he shared a partnership of 156 with Jaydon Wellstead 72, his maiden fifty.