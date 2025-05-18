Aldwick 1s & 2s win, 3rds share nearly 600 runs

Tell us your club news.

Aldwick 1st travelled to Barns Green, after 10 overs, thanks to Tim Robinson 64 & Luke Barkes 43, they were 112 -0. Peter Cotterill 43 & Brennan Matla 43*, helped take the score to 249. Jay Dumbrill 4-34.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite 57 from Matthew Hoyte, Green were all out for 201. Nikki Tabberer 4-20.

Aldwick 2nds entertained Petworth Park and scored 258, Ed White 135*, Ian Horner 45*

Park were out for 101. Ollie Smith 9-4, Ian Horner 3-41.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldwick 3rds conceded 327 against Eastergate,E Geraets 134.. Jaydon Wellstead 3-52. .

Aldwick replied with 262, Dan Austin scoring his maiden century and he shared a partnership of 156 with Jaydon Wellstead 72, his maiden fifty.