Aldwick 3rds win their first ever match
Arundel posted 223-3, Jobin Charapparambli 103* Inigo Abbot Barrington 58*.
James Ryder scored his first fifty in June, this time he went one better scoring 107*, putting on 135* for the fifth wicket with Duncan Dixon 56*.
After 9 straight defeats, Aldwick registered their first ever win by 6 wickets.
Aldwick 1 v Chichester 3rds Division 6 West
Aldwick stayed top of the table with a Hundred and one win over Chichester 3rds.
Aldwick were put in, Alex Cooper 79 & Richard Gabb 51, helped Aldwick reach 256 -8.
Jes Goode 47 was top scorer in Chichester’s total of 155-8, Ollie Smith 3-28.
Aldwick travel to Crawley next week
