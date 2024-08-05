Aldwick 3rds win their first ever match

By James Smith
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2024, 09:45 BST

Having been well beaten the previous week Aldwick 3rds again took on Arundel 3rds.

Arundel posted 223-3, Jobin Charapparambli 103* Inigo Abbot Barrington 58*.

James Ryder scored his first fifty in June, this time he went one better scoring 107*, putting on 135* for the fifth wicket with Duncan Dixon 56*.

After 9 straight defeats, Aldwick registered their first ever win by 6 wickets.

James Ryder's first century earns Aldwick 3rds, first ever win.
James Ryder's first century earns Aldwick 3rds, first ever win.

Aldwick 1 v Chichester 3rds Division 6 West

Aldwick stayed top of the table with a Hundred and one win over Chichester 3rds.

Aldwick were put in, Alex Cooper 79 & Richard Gabb 51, helped Aldwick reach 256 -8.

Jes Goode 47 was top scorer in Chichester’s total of 155-8, Ollie Smith 3-28.

Aldwick travel to Crawley next week

