Aldwick 3rds win their first ever match

Having been well beaten the previous week Aldwick 3rds again took on Arundel 3rds.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arundel posted 223-3, Jobin Charapparambli 103* Inigo Abbot Barrington 58*.

James Ryder scored his first fifty in June, this time he went one better scoring 107*, putting on 135* for the fifth wicket with Duncan Dixon 56*.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 9 straight defeats, Aldwick registered their first ever win by 6 wickets.

James Ryder's first century earns Aldwick 3rds, first ever win.

Aldwick 1 v Chichester 3rds Division 6 West

Aldwick stayed top of the table with a Hundred and one win over Chichester 3rds.

Aldwick were put in, Alex Cooper 79 & Richard Gabb 51, helped Aldwick reach 256 -8.

Jes Goode 47 was top scorer in Chichester’s total of 155-8, Ollie Smith 3-28.

Aldwick travel to Crawley next week