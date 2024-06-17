Aldwick almost throw victory away

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldwick almost threw victory away against Chippendales but managed to hold on for a two-wicket win.

Chips batted first all batters scored double figures, Sam Theodoridi top scored with 37. Frankie Bigwood taking 2 wickets. Aldwick held Chips to 186-8.

Thanks to 45 from Tim Robinson & Tom Hoare’s 37, Aldwick were always up with the rate but 2 wickets from Revanth Aluvala & Eril Nisbett started the Aldwick slide. At 157-8 the home team were struggling. Ian Horner 27* & Ben Bambridge 4*, saw Aldwick home.

Next week Aldwick travel to Arundel.

