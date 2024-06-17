Aldwick almost throw victory away
Chips batted first all batters scored double figures, Sam Theodoridi top scored with 37. Frankie Bigwood taking 2 wickets. Aldwick held Chips to 186-8.
Thanks to 45 from Tim Robinson & Tom Hoare’s 37, Aldwick were always up with the rate but 2 wickets from Revanth Aluvala & Eril Nisbett started the Aldwick slide. At 157-8 the home team were struggling. Ian Horner 27* & Ben Bambridge 4*, saw Aldwick home.
Next week Aldwick travel to Arundel.
Sussex Cricket League Division 12 West (South West) Clymping 2nds V Aldwick 3rds
Aldwick travelled to local club Clymping, Aldwick were dismissed for 67. Mike Bennett 18 top scoring. Clymping winning by 6 wickets. Jayden Charlesworth taking 3 wickets in an over.
