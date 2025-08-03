Aldwick CC maintain their winning ways

Aldiwick taking on Chi PP earlier in the season - picture by Chris Hatton

Aldwick asked Chichester to bat in their Sussex League Division 5 West match, and at 99-9 they thought their job was done.

Mainwand Hasimi, 27*, had other ideas, he took the score to 130. The wickets were shared by Luke Bakes, 4, and Ben Bambridge and Peter Cotterill, 3 each.

Aldwick were sailing along at 105-3 with Ed White scoring 46, then lost 4 wickets for 11. Luke Barkes, 18*, saw them over the line, for their seventh win in a row.

Aldwick twos lost to Pagham 3rds by 46 runs. Pagham scored 281-8, Liam Hicks 5-44.

Despite Ian Horner’s 65, Tanveer Ahmed’s 42 and an undefeated 9th wicket partnership of 48 by Jonah Blytyman with 26 and Jaydon Wellstead, they could not reach their target.

Aldwick thirds bowled Pagham fourths out for 174, Mike Bennett 4-55. but were bowled out for 81.