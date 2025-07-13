Aldwick CC twos win again

With the Aldwick CC firsts having a week off, the seconds took centre stage.

Taking on Ferring, Aldwick were asked to bat first. Ed Gyde, 39, Dan Austin, 34 and Nigel Lugg, 29, took Aldwick to 208 all out.

Mo Miah's two wickets took him to 25 for the season. Jayden Wellsted took two wickets but the star was new member Tom Cripps who took 4-3 as Ferring were bowled out for 52. This leaves Aldwick in third, two points behind joint leaders.

Aldwick thirds were bowled out by Chichester for 131. Chichester won by six wickets, the Lovelock sisters itching taking a wicket.