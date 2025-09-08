Aldwick CC U13 girls win Sussex Festival
Aldwick were bowled out for 136, Daisey Castleton 40.
Thanks to three wickets each for the Amber & Lottie Gregg, Horsham were dismissed for 111. Giving Aldwick the Festival trophy, after being runners-up for the past two years.
