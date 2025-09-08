Aldwick CC U13 girls win Sussex Festival

Aldwick U13 girls after winning at the Sussex Festival

Aldwick entertained Horsham in a well-matched game at Felpham Oval

Aldwick were bowled out for 136, Daisey Castleton 40.

Thanks to three wickets each for the Amber & Lottie Gregg, Horsham were dismissed for 111. Giving Aldwick the Festival trophy, after being runners-up for the past two years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

