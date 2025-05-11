Aldwick CC win one and lose one
Aldwick entertained West Chiltington in Sussex Div.5 for the second week running. They were in a very strong position when they bowled them out for 140 , Jonny Cooper 42 & Alfie Reeves 37.Ben Bambridge 3-39..
Despite 59 from Joel Lodge & Richard Gabb 22, Aldwick capitulated to 112 ao.George Bryans 3-17.
Aldwick travel to Barns Green next week, looking for their first win.
Aldwick second team travelled to Ferring in Sussex div. 11.
They bowled them out for 137.Ian Horner 3-18, Mo Miah 3-37.
Dan Cox 40, Liam Tinson 34* & Ed Gyde 51* saw them home winning by 9 wickets.