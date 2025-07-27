Aldwick CC's ones and twos win again

Aldwick CC’s first and second XIs have maintained their promotion pushes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldwick ones won the toss at Worthing in Division 5 West and Ed Gyde, 87, and Billy Turner, 66, put on 152 for the first wicket. Ed White added 44 as Aldwick reached 255-5.

Matt Baker carried his bat for 66*from 123 balls, but Worthing finished 87 runs short of their target, Tom Hoare taking 3-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 116-7 Aldwick twos were struggling against Chippingdale but Tanveer Ahmed, 80*, had other ideas, supported by Jayden Charlesworth and Jaydon Wellsted, he put on 112 to take Aldwick to 228.

Despite 41 from Robert Barston, Chips finished 72 short of their target.