Aldwick CC's women beat Chichester at West Ashling
Aldwick’s women travelled to the picturesque West Ashling ground to take on Chichester. Aldwick were all out for 135, Lara Johnson 30, top scored.
Aldwick bowled out Chichester for 82, Emma Saunders taking an exceptional 5-9.
