Aldwick extend their lead at the top of the league
Slinfold 2 v Aldwick 1Division 6 West
Aldwick extended their lead at the top of the league by beating Slinfold by four wickets.
Slinfold decided to bat first, Ali Yousaf 36 and Priya Chameera 31 took them to 114-4. Thanks to Luke Barnes 3-20 and Ollie Smith who cleaned up the tail with four wickets for one run, Slinfold were bowled out for 131.
Alex Cooper 27 gave the innings momentum but at 41-4 Aldwick were struggling. Andy Gooding 13, Tom Hoare 30 and Dan Cox 22 secured the win, Sunaid Mohammed taking 4-34.
Aldwick entertain Bosham next week.
Aldwick 2nds were conceded to again to remain top of the league.
