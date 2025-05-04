Aldwick lose first match

By James Smith
Contributor
Published 4th May 2025, 14:13 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 08:53 BST
Tell us your club news.Tell us your club news.
Tell us your club news.
Aldwick travelled to the pleasant West Chiltington Ground for their first Division 5 league match.

West Chiltington decided to bat, Alfie Reeves 66 got Chiltington off to a good start. Benji Jackson 110*, took the game away from Aldwick. The home side finished on 292 for 5.

When Aldwick batted they faced some hostile bowling, only Ed White 90 & Peter Cotterill 78* offered resistance. Phil Martin taking 4-31.

Aldwick will need to improve when they entertain West Chiltington again, next week.

Related topics:Phil Martin
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice