Aldwick lose first match
Aldwick travelled to the pleasant West Chiltington Ground for their first Division 5 league match.
West Chiltington decided to bat, Alfie Reeves 66 got Chiltington off to a good start. Benji Jackson 110*, took the game away from Aldwick. The home side finished on 292 for 5.
When Aldwick batted they faced some hostile bowling, only Ed White 90 & Peter Cotterill 78* offered resistance. Phil Martin taking 4-31.
Aldwick will need to improve when they entertain West Chiltington again, next week.