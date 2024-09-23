Aldwick lose U13 Girls Sussex Festival Shield final by one wicket
Aldwick were asked to bat and could only muster 59. Charlotte Lovelock 12 top scoring.
Lewes found it hard to score and still needed 6 with I wicket left. Lottie Gregg 4-3 & Chloe Kent 3-23. Lewes scrambled over the line but it was a great effort by Aldwick.
Fun fact. Fourteen of the 15 wickets were bowled.
