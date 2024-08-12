Aldwick maintain place at the top
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Aldwick were put in, Richard Gabb 77 & Luke Barkes 36 took Aldwick to 179-9. Nasseebullah Wazir taking 3-15.
Despite 24 from Inzamam Ul Haq Crawley were bowled out for 94. Luke Barkes 4-14 & Tom Hoare 3-15.
Aldwick travel to Chippindale’s in Worthing next week.
Aldwick 2nds v Broadwater 3rds
Aldwick lost their 100% record by 3 runs to Broadwater mainly to two players, Nick Pottinger scored 63 and took 3 wickets and put on 98 for the 7th wicket with Joshua Hodge 43 & 3 wickets.
Broadwater scored 192-8 Mohammed Miah 4-25.
Despite James Ryder 57, Andy Massey 33 & Dan Austin 25 Aldwick fell agonisingly 3 runs short of the target.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.