Aldwick maintain their winning ways

Tell us your team news.

Aldwick asked Chichester to bat, and at 99-9 they thought their job was done. Mainwand Hasimi 27* had other ideas, he took the score to 130. The wickets were shared by Luke Bakes 4, Ben Bambridge & Peter Cotterill 3.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldwick were sailing along at 105-3 ED White 46, then lost 4 wickets for 11. Luke Barkes 18* saw them over the line, for their 7th win in a row.

Aldwick 2s lost to Pagham 3rds by 46 runs. Pagham scored 281-8 Liam Hicks 5-44/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Ian Horner 65, Tanveer Ahmed 42 and an undefeated 9th wicket partnership of 48 by Jonah Blytyman 26 & Jaydon Wellstead but they could not reach their target.

Aldwick 3rds bowled Pagham 4ths out for 174, Mike Bennett 4-55. but were bowled out for 81.