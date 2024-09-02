Aldwick move closer to promotion
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Findon 2s v Aldwick 1s Division 6 West
Aldwick were asked to bat by Findon. They scored 221-9 Richard Gabb 77, Luke Barnes 45. Matt Hawke taking3-50.
Findon knocked off the runs in 34 overs. Archie Cairns 115* Cameron Young 43.
Aldwick entertain Clymping next week, needing 2 points for promotion and 5 for the title.
Aldwick 3rd v Rustington 3rds
Aldwick completed their season with a win. Leaving them 6th in the league in their first season. They bowled out Rustington for 98. Mo Miah 3-25, Andy Masset 3-12. Liam Tinson 39* & Matt Tozer 33* scored the runs without losing a wicket.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.