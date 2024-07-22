Aldwick pull off remarkable victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aldwick 1 v Bosham 1Division 6 West

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldwick asked Bosham to bat and were concerned when they scored 254-7. Jamie Glennie 77 and Luke McCabe 64. There were 2 wickets for Ollie Smith and Ben Bambridge.

Aldwick started off well, Ed White 68 and Alex Cooper 24, however when they lost their 5th wicket at 155 in the 31st over of 40, they still need a hundred to win and Tim Robinson came to the crease to play one of the historic Aldwick innings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 4 overs to go Aldwick still needed 49. Tim (88) hit 45 in 11 balls to give Aldwick a win with 7 balls to spare. Jamie Glennie 3-69.

Tim Robinson snatches victory for Aldwick.

Aldwick Travel to Steyning next week.

Bognor 4ths V Aldwick 3rds

Being asked to bat, Aldwick were bowled out for 83. Liam Hicks 19. Rohil Sanil 4-25.

Bognor reached the target for the lost of 6 wickets. Mohammed Miah taking 3-34.