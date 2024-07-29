Aldwick suffer their second defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Steyning 2s v Aldwick 1 Division 6 West

Aldwick asked Steyning to bat and thanks to Sam Hunt 70 & Gabriel Redding 50 they reached 239-5. Luke Barnes taking 2 wickets.

Despite Tom Hoare 74* & Joel Lodge 31, Aldwick were never up with the rate and finished on 180-7

Aldwick host Chichester next week

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tell us your club news.

Aldwick 2nds V East Preston 2nds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldwick maintained their 100% record by beating East Preston by 8 wickets. Colin Smith 74 got East Preston to 158-7. Andy Massey 3-27.

Thanks to an open partnership of 94 from the Liams Tinson 38 & Hicks 33 and Ian Horner’s 33*Aldwick won by 8 wickets.

Arundel 3rds V Aldwick 3rds

It was an important day for Tim Pitts with 108*. Arundel amassed 251-6. Nick Heaton 3 wickets, Faith Howleson & Andy Dunn 2 each.