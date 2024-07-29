Aldwick suffer their second defeat
Aldwick asked Steyning to bat and thanks to Sam Hunt 70 & Gabriel Redding 50 they reached 239-5. Luke Barnes taking 2 wickets.
Despite Tom Hoare 74* & Joel Lodge 31, Aldwick were never up with the rate and finished on 180-7
Aldwick host Chichester next week
Aldwick 2nds V East Preston 2nds
Aldwick maintained their 100% record by beating East Preston by 8 wickets. Colin Smith 74 got East Preston to 158-7. Andy Massey 3-27.
Thanks to an open partnership of 94 from the Liams Tinson 38 & Hicks 33 and Ian Horner’s 33*Aldwick won by 8 wickets.
Arundel 3rds V Aldwick 3rds
It was an important day for Tim Pitts with 108*. Arundel amassed 251-6. Nick Heaton 3 wickets, Faith Howleson & Andy Dunn 2 each.
Despite Duncan Dixon 20 & 17 from Faith & Josh Collins, Aldwick were dismissed for 108.
