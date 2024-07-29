Aldwick suffer their second defeat

By James SmithContributor
Published 29th Jul 2024, 09:52 BST
Steyning 2s v Aldwick 1 Division 6 West

Aldwick asked Steyning to bat and thanks to Sam Hunt 70 & Gabriel Redding 50 they reached 239-5. Luke Barnes taking 2 wickets.

Despite Tom Hoare 74* & Joel Lodge 31, Aldwick were never up with the rate and finished on 180-7

Aldwick host Chichester next week

Aldwick 2nds V East Preston 2nds

Aldwick maintained their 100% record by beating East Preston by 8 wickets. Colin Smith 74 got East Preston to 158-7. Andy Massey 3-27.

Thanks to an open partnership of 94 from the Liams Tinson 38 & Hicks 33 and Ian Horner’s 33*Aldwick won by 8 wickets.

Arundel 3rds V Aldwick 3rds

It was an important day for Tim Pitts with 108*. Arundel amassed 251-6. Nick Heaton 3 wickets, Faith Howleson & Andy Dunn 2 each.

Despite Duncan Dixon 20 & 17 from Faith & Josh Collins, Aldwick were dismissed for 108.

