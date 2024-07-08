Aldwick win again as Clymping are seen off in Sussex Cricket League clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Clymping v Aldwick 1 Division 6 West

Aldwick extended their lead at the top of the league by beating Clymping by 9 wickets.

Clymping decided to bat first and despite many rain interruptions managed 187-7. Alex Harris 50 top scored. Nik Tabberer & Luke Bates each taking 2 wickets. There were 2 good catches for returning Ed White & Frankie Bigwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed White 66 & Alex Cooper 68 put on 131 for the first wicket. Joel Lodge provided an entertaining 29.

Tell us your club news.

Next week Aldwick Travel to Slinfold

Aldwick 2nds V Worthing 5ths. Division 12 West (S)

Aldwick maintained their 100 per cent record by bowling out Worthing for 176.

Matt Thompson 83 & Samuel Williams 42 adding 112 for the third wicket. There were 2 wickets for Jonah Blythman & Matt Tozer.