Aldwick win again as Clymping are seen off in Sussex Cricket League clash
Aldwick extended their lead at the top of the league by beating Clymping by 9 wickets.
Clymping decided to bat first and despite many rain interruptions managed 187-7. Alex Harris 50 top scored. Nik Tabberer & Luke Bates each taking 2 wickets. There were 2 good catches for returning Ed White & Frankie Bigwood.
Ed White 66 & Alex Cooper 68 put on 131 for the first wicket. Joel Lodge provided an entertaining 29.
Next week Aldwick Travel to Slinfold
Aldwick 2nds V Worthing 5ths. Division 12 West (S)
Aldwick maintained their 100 per cent record by bowling out Worthing for 176.
Matt Thompson 83 & Samuel Williams 42 adding 112 for the third wicket. There were 2 wickets for Jonah Blythman & Matt Tozer.
Liam Tinson 43 & Andy Gooding 34 helped Aldwick to a 3-wicket win.
