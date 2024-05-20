Aldwick win second league game by 5 wickets
Aldwick travelled to a picturesque Bosham ground for their second league game of the season.
Aldwick bowled Bosham out for 196. Alex Christie 57 top scored. Ollie Smith, Ben Bambridge & Tim Robinson all taking 2 wickets.Alex Cooper 75 &anddouble figures for all the other batters, saw Aldwick home by 5 wickets.Next week Aldwick entertain Steyning.