Aldwick win the hard way
Aldwick once again won the hard way, on 127-1 in 16th over they were looking at a score of 300+.
They then lost their next 7 wickets for 73 runs. Luke Barnes top scored with 76, Cameron Young and Carrig Connolly each took 4 wickets.
Most of Findon’s players scored 30+ but nobody went on. The last over started with Findon needing 5 to win with 1 wicket left. Ian Horner took the responsibility and bowled 2 wides for 3 runs. The next ball was skied to third man where Frankie Bigwood took his 3rd catch, Aldwick winning by 1 run.
Next week Aldwick Travel to Clymping
Southwick & Shoreham V Aldwick 2nds Division 12 West (S)
Aldwick maintained their 100% record by bowling out Southwick & Shoreham for 85. Liam Hicks taking 5-24. Liam Tinson’s 37* saw Aldwick home by 9 wickets.
Middleton Academy V Aldwick 3rds Division 12 West (SW)
Aldwick continued their steep learning curve as Middleton scored 301 and Aldwick were bowled out for 81, Will Wreford 17 top scored.
