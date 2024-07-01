Aldwick win the hard way

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldwick 1 V Findon 2s Division 6 West

Aldwick once again won the hard way, on 127-1 in 16th over they were looking at a score of 300+.

They then lost their next 7 wickets for 73 runs. Luke Barnes top scored with 76, Cameron Young and Carrig Connolly each took 4 wickets.

Most of Findon’s players scored 30+ but nobody went on. The last over started with Findon needing 5 to win with 1 wicket left. Ian Horner took the responsibility and bowled 2 wides for 3 runs. The next ball was skied to third man where Frankie Bigwood took his 3rd catch, Aldwick winning by 1 run.

Next week Aldwick Travel to Clymping

Southwick & Shoreham V Aldwick 2nds Division 12 West (S)

Aldwick maintained their 100% record by bowling out Southwick & Shoreham for 85. Liam Hicks taking 5-24. Liam Tinson’s 37* saw Aldwick home by 9 wickets.

Middleton Academy V Aldwick 3rds Division 12 West (SW)