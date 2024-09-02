Aldwick win the league after victory over Chichester
Sussex Women's Premier League Div. 2
Aldwick beat Chichester by 149 runs to win Women’s Premier Div. 2. Jay Wards 96 & Jess Palmer 60 put on 150 for the 2nd wicket.
Chichester were bowled out for 81, Mea Bryson-Perrymann taking 5-23.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.