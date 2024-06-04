All change at Eastbourne Cricket Club
and live on Freeview channel 276
There is still a strong Women and Girls section, and the Ladies continue their second season in the Sussex Women’s Premiership Cricket League and are competing well. The Club recently announced that it has managed to attract the prestigious Southern Vipers Ladies to play two matches on 31st July and 1st August 2024 at The Saffrons. Since the start of the season to grow the Ladies game, the club is running free girls and ladies training sessions, for both hardball and softball on Monday evenings for two hours from 6.00pm at the Saffrons.
For younger cricketers the club is running, free regular community softball U5-U10 programme Forward Drive at the Saff’s every Sunday morning 10.30am – 12.00pm, for boys and girls. It continues to provide lots of opportunities for young cricketers with a multitude of youth teams and competitions across all age groups, both hard and softball.
The Adult game is flourishing with four adult teams offering standards from division two through to division 12 East. Last weekend sadly results weren’t in their favour with the 1st and second team losing to Ifield and Brighton Dome Mission respectively and the third team missing out in a thriller by just 18 runs in a low scoring game on a soft pitch.
Club Chairman Simon Naish said” you have to take the rough with the smooth, on the weekend of May 25th, all four Adult Teams won their matches, our first team won at home against Rottingdean by 9 wickets, the seconds beat Bexhill first team away by 16 runs, the thirds beat Mayfield third team by 50 runs and our fourth team beat Willingdon thirds by 3 wickets. It doesn’t happen every weekend, but its great when it does. What’s important is to be is supporting and encouraging all our players, promoting inclusion for all, especially our youth players, and looking at some of our younger players, its really encouraging to see so many participating well and enjoying their cricket, it bodes well for the clubs future.”
This weekend Saturday 5th June sees Eastbourne first team take on Burgess Hill 1st XI at the Saffrons and the fourth team playing on Larkins field against Seaford 4th XI. The second team travel to East Grinstead and the thirds are away at Willingdon, so it looks like being a great weekend of cricket.