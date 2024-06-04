Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Its all change at Eastbourne Cricket club, with a new Chairman, new players and several new faces on the committee and plenty of traditional English cricket.

There is still a strong Women and Girls section, and the Ladies continue their second season in the Sussex Women’s Premiership Cricket League and are competing well. The Club recently announced that it has managed to attract the prestigious Southern Vipers Ladies to play two matches on 31st July and 1st August 2024 at The Saffrons. Since the start of the season to grow the Ladies game, the club is running free girls and ladies training sessions, for both hardball and softball on Monday evenings for two hours from 6.00pm at the Saffrons.

For younger cricketers the club is running, free regular community softball U5-U10 programme Forward Drive at the Saff’s every Sunday morning 10.30am – 12.00pm, for boys and girls. It continues to provide lots of opportunities for young cricketers with a multitude of youth teams and competitions across all age groups, both hard and softball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Adult game is flourishing with four adult teams offering standards from division two through to division 12 East. Last weekend sadly results weren’t in their favour with the 1st and second team losing to Ifield and Brighton Dome Mission respectively and the third team missing out in a thriller by just 18 runs in a low scoring game on a soft pitch.

Eastbourne Cricket Youth Team

Club Chairman Simon Naish said” you have to take the rough with the smooth, on the weekend of May 25th, all four Adult Teams won their matches, our first team won at home against Rottingdean by 9 wickets, the seconds beat Bexhill first team away by 16 runs, the thirds beat Mayfield third team by 50 runs and our fourth team beat Willingdon thirds by 3 wickets. It doesn’t happen every weekend, but its great when it does. What’s important is to be is supporting and encouraging all our players, promoting inclusion for all, especially our youth players, and looking at some of our younger players, its really encouraging to see so many participating well and enjoying their cricket, it bodes well for the clubs future.”