All three Aldwick league teams are 100%

Sussex Cricket League Division 6 West Chichester 3s v Aldwick 1

Aldwick travelled to a picturesque Priory Park in Chichester.

Aldwick bowled Chichester out for 138. Andy Burrows66 top scored. Ollie Smith and Luke Barkes each taking three wickets.

Luke starred again with the bat scoring 66. Ian Guppy scored 25 in 9 balls. A strike rate of 277%. At 105 for 2, Aldwick were coasting, they then lost 6 wickets for 29 until they held on for a 2-wicket win.

Luke Barkes batting at Priory Park.

Next week Aldwick entertain 2nd place Crawley.

Aldwick 2nds were conceded to for the 3rd week running, 90 points and no cricket!

Sussex Cricket League Division 12 West (South West) Petworth Park 2nds V Aldwick 3rds.

Aldwick travelled to Petworth Park, Kirah Ambroziak 73 took the home side to 168. Our Yong players, Jayden Wellstead & Jonah Blythman took 2 wickets, Jayden Charlesworth 3. Aldwick lost by 52 runs.

Sussex Woman’s Cricket League Division 2 West Aldwick V Bognor.