Haywards Heath CC welcomed Bognor to Clair Park and claimed their first Sussex Premier League in the win-lose-draw format.

After being stuck into bat Heath found themselves 20-2 and in a bit of trouble. This bought together Umar Amin, off the back of last week’s 100, and Josh Frame, who rebuilt the innings and then moved things on nicely.

The pair took the score to 160-2 before frame was removed for 71. Amin continued to show his class and moved past three figures again, supported well by skipper Smith as the pair took the score past 250.

Amin finished unbeaten on 153 and Smith fell for 43 in the last couple of overs as Heath declared on 306-4 – leaving Bognor 56 overs to chase.

Umar Amin after his latest Haywards Heath CC ton

It looked a tough ask on a turning pitch and it looked even tougher as Jethro Menzies reduced bognor to 15-2.

There was then some resistance as Bognor moved to 90 before the next wicket when Frame struck.

Heath then got busy and reduced Bognor to 128-8 with four wickets for Frame and two for Joe Maskell.

Bognor again showed fight and battled hard and moved past 200 with some lower order resistance.

Skipper Smith grabbed the final couple of wickets to secure maximum points for Heath and strengthen their place in the table – they’re fifth ahead of their next test, away to leaders Horsham on Saturday.